The city of Kingsport announced Thursday the lineup for downtown Kingsport Christmas events, including the Christmas Parade and Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 3.

This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association. The parade and lighting will kick off all the festivities.

