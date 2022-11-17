The city of Kingsport announced Thursday the lineup for downtown Kingsport Christmas events, including the Christmas Parade and Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 3.
This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association. The parade and lighting will kick off all the festivities.
“Christmas in Kingsport will be a unique, festive and fun holiday experience that can be enjoyed throughout the Christmas season,” Alderman Betsy Cooper said.
Christmas in the Park will double the amount of Christmas trees, adding decorations to two downtown parks, and creating the first ever holiday light walking trail, according to a press release.
Besides Glen Bruce Park, lights will also adorn Centennial Park. Over 100 trees will be decorated by local businesses and individuals and each park will include thousands of lights to make it feel like you are in your own holiday movie.
“If you want to feel like you’re in a Christmas movie or want the perfect holiday season selfie, Christmas in Kingsport is the place to be,” Alderman James Phillips said.
Decorated trees will go up in both parks and will continue to be lit through Jan. 3, creating a downtown Winter Wonderland.
Another feature? If Mother Nature doesn’t bring the flakes, we will.
“We’re excited to make it ‘magically’ snow every Friday and Saturday in the month of December in Kingsport, too,” Phillips said.
Events planned for December include:
Jingle & Mingle Shop & Hop: Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Kingsport Christmas Parade: Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
Christmas Tree Lighting (at Church Circle): Dec. 3 at 7:45 p.m.
Christmas Walking Tour (presented by Lamplight Theatre) Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.
The Grinch & Santa (at Centennial Park): Dec. 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Professional Snow Photos (at Glen Bruce Park): Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
Christmas at the Carousel: Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.
Six lighted displays are currently up downtown for anyone wanting to get into an early holiday mood.
Gifts can be found at the intersection of Market and Broad Street, a snowflake in the 100 block of Broad Street and an ornament at the intersection of Main and Broad Street.