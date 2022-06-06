The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard updates on two major downtown redevelopment projects Monday during a work session.
The board was updated on Brickyard Park, along with the Main Street rebuild and streetscaping project.
“Both of these projects are close to fruition,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said.
City officials told the board that Brickyard Park would be coming before them soon with a tax incrementing finance proposal, or TIF, and on June 16, the Kingsport Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization would be voting on funding for the Main Street project.
The Brickyard Park project is expected to be built out with 386 apartments, townhomes, duplexes, single-family homes and duplexes.
Once completed, the large residential area, which will include a venue area, pond, community center and a pedestrian walkway to downtown, could become a boon to the Model City’s central business district, city officials said.
When the city first acquired the old General Shale property, it was bandied about using it for industrial use. But, almost five years ago, the concept of a housing development emerged for the old industrial site.
“From day one, when we talked about downtown redevelopment, we asked how do you put feet on the street?” McCartt said. “This puts feet on the street.”
Most of the development lies on city-owned property, but part also lies on land owned by the Kingsport Economic Development Board.
The economic development board is slated to hear an update this morning.
John Rose, economic development director for the city, said once it is built out, Brickyard Park should bring in an estimated $1.45 million in property tax.
The development will be built in six phases.
If a TIF is approved by the board, then he said it is expected the financing should be paid off within 17 to 20 years, depending upon the financing.
Once building starts, the project should be completed within five to seven years.
For Main Street, Michael Thompson, public works director for Kingsport, said a bid for the project was opened in April.
That bid came out at $17.6 million.
Of that, $13.7 million will be funded by federal dollars, while the rest will be covered by various city funds.
Thompson told the board that work will start at the Kingsport Area Transit building and then head on Main Street toward downtown. He also emphasized there is a communications strategy in place to alert businesses when work will start and be completed with each phase.
“We’re not shutting it down,” McCartt said. “We’re allowing movement.”
Thompson agreed.
“We’re wanting to help businesses, not kill them,” he said.