Darrel Duncan

Kingsport Alderman Darrel Duncan

 Contributed photo

KINGSPORT - Kingsport Alderman Darrell Duncan has been reelected to the 2023-24 board of directors of the Tennessee Municipal League during the League’s annual business meeting recently held in Nashville, according to a press release.

“It’s an honor to be selected to be in this position and making decisions for Division 1 in the state is very humbling,” Duncan said.

Recommended for you

LATEST VIDEOS