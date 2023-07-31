KINGSPORT - Kingsport Alderman Darrell Duncan has been reelected to the 2023-24 board of directors of the Tennessee Municipal League during the League’s annual business meeting recently held in Nashville, according to a press release.
“It’s an honor to be selected to be in this position and making decisions for Division 1 in the state is very humbling,” Duncan said.
Farragut Mayor Ron Williams, was elected President.
Duncan was elected as one of eight district directors to represent his section of the state. He was nominated and elected during a district caucus of TML members from the East Tennessee region.
Duncan said this will be his second term on the board. He has been an alderman since he was first elected in 2019. He also served from 2017 to 2019 after being appointed.
He has been married to his wife, Sharon, for 42 years and will have his 43rd anniversary at the end of August.
Founded in 1940 and based in Nashville, the Tennessee Municipal League advocates for the interests of 345 cities and towns across the state of Tennessee, and the citizens they serve.
As a member of the TML board of directors, Duncan will propose and help determine legislative and policy priorities for the League.
Duncan said he likes serving on the board because of the diversity of who is on it. The board is made up of cities and towns, big and small.
“Everybody typically has the same issues,” Duncan said.
Other board elections include two vice presidents: Paige Brown, TML 1st Vice President and Gallatin Mayor; and Julian McTizic, TML 2nd Vice President and Bolivar Mayor. TML vice presidents are traditionally in line to serve as president.
The TML board also includes, mayors of Tennessee's largest cities, four at-large directors, and eight district directors.
The four urban mayors are: Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, and Metro Nashville Mayor John Cooper.
The four at-large directors were nominated by a six-member nominating committee composed of municipal officials statewide. They were then elected for a one-year term by a majority vote from
member municipalities in attendance at the annual business meeting. Those directors are: Kevin Brooks, Cleveland Mayor; Roland “Trey” Dykes, Newport Mayor; Johnny Dodd, Jackson City Council; and Kirk Bednar, Brentwood City Manager.
The eight district directors, representing their section of the state, were nominated and elected during district caucuses. They are: District 1: Darrell Duncan, Kingsport Alderman; District 2: Gary Chesney, Morristown Mayor; District 3: Stefanie Dalton, Red Bank Vice Mayor; District 4: Keith Morrison, Algood City Administrator; District 5: Ann Schneider Williams, Springfield Mayor; District 6: Blake Lay, Lawrenceburg Mayor; District 7: Blake Walley, Savannah Assistant City Manager Alderman; and District 8: Bethany Huffman, Millington Alderwoman.
Kay Senter, Morristown councilmember and chairman of the Tennessee Municipal Bond Fund also sits on the board.
And a representative from an affiliate organization is also voting board member, Kim Foster, Paris city manager and president of the Tennessee City Management Association.
Duncan said he is proud of this work with the Tennessee Municipal League.
“They have the interest of cities across the state,” he said.