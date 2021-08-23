KINGSPORT — What are the odds of locating the thief who just stole something from your front porch, chasing after him and running him into the arms of a police officer?
Lightning might strike you first, but for Kingsport Alderman Darrell Duncan, that’s exactly what happened earlier this month.
Duncan and his wife, Sharon, live in a downtown loft. On the afternoon of Aug. 9, they got a notification through their doorbell that a package had been delivered on their doorstep. Sharon then texted a neighbor to see if they could get the package, but when the neighbor went over, the package was gone, Duncan said.
“That’s when I started reviewing the film, and sure enough a man walked by, scanned it, and grabbed the package,” Duncan said. “I captured a still shot from the video and Sharon put it on Facebook. She had a lot of response to it with people sharing it. Someone notified us within a few minutes that this person had been seen downtown.”
Sharon drove around the downtown area soon after but couldn’t locate the man. Duncan said he was driving down Center Street a couple of hours later and spotted the suspect walking down the sidewalk. After making a quick U-turn, Duncan parked near the Justice Center, got Central Dispatch on the phone, and walked toward the man.
“As I get close to him, he said, ‘I didn’t do anything,’ and then he ran. I chased after him a block or two, up Broad toward Market Street and then down an alley towards Commerce,” Duncan said. “There was an officer in the parking lot near Market and he ran right straight into (him), who took him down pretty quick.”
The suspect was 37-year-old Joshua Collins, according to the incident report from the Kingsport Police Department. At first, Collins denied taking the package, but after Duncan showed him the video his security system captured, Collins allegedly admitted to the theft.
Collins reportedly said he put the package in his red Toyota Camry that was parked on Broad Street. The package contained a blue dress shirt. Police charged Collins with theft of property less than $1,000.
“It was sheer luck, really. I didn’t have lot of faith we would see him,” Duncan said. “But just as I was thinking that, he kind of appeared and had not changed clothes.”
Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, said porch pirates typically strike during the holiday season, but noted the department has been seeing an increase in such crimes recently.
It could be that the incidents are happening more often or that the public is just being more diligent in reporting them, Patton said.
“The best way to prevent it from happening to you is to avoid leaving unattended packages outside of your residence, especially for extended periods of time,” Patton said. “Also, consider installing home video surveillance cameras that monitor the drop-off location, and prominently display signs announcing their presence as a deterring effect. While cameras are not guaranteed to prevent this crime from happening, they greatly increase the chances of identifying the culprit.”
The Duncans have lived in their downtown loft for nearly three years, and this was the first time one of their packages has been stolen. The couple’s security system definitely made a difference.
“I would refrain from doing what I did and running after somebody,” Duncan said, noting it was a “heat of the moment” type of decision. “I was just trying to detain him long enough until the officers showed up.”