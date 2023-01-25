Swim club

The 100-mile swim club is challenging itself by aiming to swim the same distance as it is to Venice, Italy from Kingsport at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

 Contributed photo

KINGSPORT - The 100-Mile Swim Club is taking its swimming challenge global, so now is the perfect time to dive in on this aquatic adventure.

The Kingsport Aquatic Center is pleased to announce its latest destination for the 100-Mile Swim Club – Saint Mark’s Square in Venice, Italy. The challenge calls for club members to work together by “traveling” on a 4,689-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean to Italy.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you