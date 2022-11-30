BRISTOL — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will host award-winning authors Katherine Paterson, Stephanie S. Tolan and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley on Wednesday and Thursday as part of its 2022-23 speaker series, “Hunger and Gladness.”

The trio have won numerous accolades among them, including the National Book Award, Newbery honors and New York Times bestseller rankings.

