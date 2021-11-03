NORTON — One of two write-in races on Tuesday’s Southwest Virginia ballots has been decided unofficially, and First District Delegate Terry Kilgore is making a bid for the House of Delegates leadership.
Kilgore, R–Gate City, who was unopposed Tuesday, said he plans to turn a new Republican House majority in January into a bid for House speaker to replace Democratic Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn of Springfield.
“Since the Republican Caucus of the House of Delegates picked up enough seats to take back the majority, I am announcing my intention to run for speaker,” said Kilgore in a Wednesday release. “It is time for fresh leadership and leadership that will keep and grow our new majority.”
According to unofficial House race results Wednesday, the Republicans have a 52-48 seat lead over Democrats starting in the 2022 General Assembly session, while Democrats still hold a majority in the Senate.
Kilgore has served in the House since 1994 and was the House Republican campaign chair for Tuesday’s races.
Local officials across the state are completing election result canvasses this week before submitting them to the state Department of Elections for final certification Nov. 15, and one local Norton race has been settled unofficially.
Incumbent Norton Commissioner of Revenue Judy Miller will return for another term according to unofficial canvass results, city General Registrar Gwyn Carlton said on Wednesday.
Mary Hagy was the only candidate to file for a place on the ballot, but Miller mounted a write-in candidacy that saw her with 635 votes to Hagy’s 435 as of Wednesday’s unofficial count by the city electoral board.
Carlton said noon Friday is the deadline for receipt of any mail-in absentee ballots properly mailed by Election Day, making it possible the totals of the commissioner’s race and other state and local offices on the ballot could change before local certification.
Miller, who has served as commissioner of revenue for two decades, said Wednesday she had decided to go with her write-in campaign instead of retiring.
“The people of Norton wanted me to run,” said Miller. “I was a little concerned about early voting, but yesterday and during the campaign the response was upbeat and I felt better about it.”
The Times News reached out to Hagy Wednesday for comment.
Scott County General Registrar Mike Edwards said results were not known Wednesday for the Weber City mayoral election, which had no candidates filing for the ballot. Voters cast 152 write-in votes Tuesday with another 33 write-in early votes and three mail-in absentee ballots as of Tuesday.
Voter turnout in Southwest Virginia neared 50%. Edwards said 8,131 of the county’s almost 16,000 eligible registered voters had cast ballots up to Tuesday, with 6,141 voters at the polls on Election Day and 1,990 early in-person and mail-in ballots.
Lee County Registrar Patsy Burchett said 7,266 of 15,225 registered voters had cast ballots through early voting up to Election Day. In Norton, 1,219 of 2,517 city voters headed to the polls early, by mail or on Election Day, Carlton said.
Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins said 10,721 of 24,135 county voters had cast early or Election Day ballots, or 44.1%. That figure was seven percentage points higher than during the 2017 gubernatorial election, she added.
Updated statewide and local election results can be found online: https://results.elections.virginia.gov/vaelections/2021%20November%20General/Site/Locality/Index.html