The Kingsport Fire Department conducts technical rescue training last Wednesday. The technical rescue team was awarded a $353,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to conduct the training.
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Fire Department is on fire after receiving a federal grant allowing the department to conduct training it has wanted to conduct for years.
“This is something, for various reasons, we have not been able to get the funding for throughout the last several years,” Kingsport Fire Department Capt. Jessie Bishop said.
That changed in August when the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the Kingsport Fire Department $353,000 for an Assistance to Firefighting grant, enabling the department to conduct technical rescue training classes.
The first class occurred last week and is the first of six classes to be held over the next year, Bishop said.
The grant calls for the funding to be used by the end of 2024. The last class is scheduled for April 2024.
Over the course of the year, classes have been lined up to offer training including rope awareness and operations and rope technician, trench rescue, swift-water rescue, confined space rescue, managing search operations and structural collapse.
The grant pays for instruction, materials, salaries for instructors and pay for all firefighters who have to take time off the job for the instruction.
Bishop said the grant required a 10% match, and the city chipped in the required funding.
It was training that was needed, Bishop said. Several older firefighters who had the necessary training had retired over the last few years. Others are nearing retirement age.
It was time to get the newer rescue team members certified and on track.
“Our goal with this grant is to get everyone on the team training, along with those who may be coming on to the team in the future,” Bishop said.
Once completed, those who finish the training will get certification. Bishop said even older members already certified have been taking the course in order to get the latest techniques and to refresh themselves.
Currently, there are 21 members on the team.
Last week around 24 people showed for the training, and Bishop expects some sessions could have around 30 firefighters participating.
“We thank the city manager and Board of Mayor and Aldermen for supporting us,” Bishop said. “They had to approve the additional funding.”