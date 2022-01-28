KINGSPORT — A slew of fires over the past few weeks has led the Kingsport Fire Department to issue a statement reminding people to practice fire safety.
With temperatures expected to dip down into the teens on Friday night and Saturday morning, fire officials said they especially want to get the point across.
“With the cold temperatures that we are seeing, remember to plug portable heaters directly into outlets and keep three feet of clearance,” Kingsport Fire Marshal Chris Vandagrif said in the statement.
Kingsport has seen three fires over five days.
Two cats were rescued Wednesday morning from a blaze on Chestnut Drive. That fire was started by a heater, KFD officials said.
Two other fires were reported on Friday and Saturday, Barry Brickey, KFD spokesman, said.
The first was due to an overloaded circuit and the second was due to an electrical cord not being fully plugged in, Brickey said.
According to a press release provided by the KFD, heating equipment is the leading cause of fires in homes.
Nationwide, fire departments responded to an average of 48,530 fires each year from 2014 to 2018, according to records of the National Fire Protection Association.
Annually, those incidents led to 500 deaths, 1,350 injuries and $1.1 billion in property damage, according to the NFPA.
Over half, or 54%, of the fires were next to items that were ignitable and more than 80% involved stationary or portable space heaters, records show.
The KFD offered these tips:
- Electric heating equipment should be plugged directly into the wall and not into a surge protector or extension cord.
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.
- Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
- Never use your oven to heat your home.
- Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
- Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
- Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.
- Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
- Test smoke alarms at least once a month.
- Smoke alarms that are more than 10 years old need to be replaced.