Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with the Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts kayak club, will hold a stream cleanup at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

The cleanup will last until noon.

For more information, contact Amanda McMullen at AmandaMcMullen@KingsportTN.gov or call

(423) 229-9325.