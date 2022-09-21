featured Keep Kingsport Beautiful to conduct stream cleanup By CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Sep 21, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CONTRIBUTED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with the Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts kayak club, will hold a stream cleanup at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.The cleanup will last until noon.The cleanup will focus on Reedy Creek next to the Greenbelt. Volunteers are asked to meet in the parking lot at the Greenbelt Trailhead along Holston Valley Drive.Trash bags, latex gloves and trash grabbers will be provided.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video For more information, contact Amanda McMullen at AmandaMcMullen@KingsportTN.gov or call (423) 229-9325. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grabber Latex Glove Cleanup Trash Bag Trash Kingsport Stormwater Department Stream Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR