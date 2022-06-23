Keep Kingsport Beautiful presented the June Beautification Awards at the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Tuesday night.
Residential winners were Mike and Linda Patrick, 1608 Maple Ridge Court; Brian and Jamie Givens, 3141 London Road; Carol Woodard, 1309 Pine St.; Tony and Renee Messina, 1105 Devonshire Court; Johnny and Kathy Compton, 2209 Sherwood Road; David and Doris Lawson, 2617 Rivermont Circle; and Steve Fry and Melissa Smith, 4809 Preston Park Drive.
The business winner for June was the Eastman Credit Union branch at 2631 E. Stone Drive.
The redevelopment winner was Holston Valley Broadcasting, 222 Commerce Street.
Sponsored by Boehm Landscape, Inc., the Beautification Awards recognize properties that are well maintained and add beauty to the city.
For more information or to nominate a property, contact Sharon Hayes at shayes@KingsportChamber.org or call (423) 392-8814.