KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful has launched its 2022 Clean Team Membership Campaign and is encouraging those in the community to join the effort to help keep the Model City beautiful.

The chamber program throughout the year has kept busy, partnering with three Kingsport elementary schools to establish roughly 2,500 square feet of butterfly gardens where children can learn about the importance of pollinator conservation.

For more information, contact KKB director Sharon Hayes at shayes@Kingsportchamber.org or call (423) 392-8814. Keep Kingsport Beautiful is a program of the city of Kingsport and Kingsport Chamber.