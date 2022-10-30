KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful has launched its 2022 Clean Team Membership Campaign and is encouraging those in the community to join the effort to help keep the Model City beautiful.
The chamber program throughout the year has kept busy, partnering with three Kingsport elementary schools to establish roughly 2,500 square feet of butterfly gardens where children can learn about the importance of pollinator conservation.
KKB has also held eight cleanups so far this year, with volunteers collecting nearly 15 tons of litter, beautifying the city and encouraging residents to put trash where it belongs.
The program celebrated the start of Fun Fest with the Trash Barrel Paint-In at Allandale Mansion, sponsored by Domtar Packaging. The event drew hundreds of people who joined with family and friends to paint trash barrels for use at Fun Fest and other community events in the city. During Fun Fest, KKB volunteers became Trashbusters to ensure that Fun Fest remained litter-free. KKB also partnered with Eastman to recycle plastic bottles at The Taste!
In mid-September, KKB held Conservation Camp for the first time since 2019. More than 500 fourth grade students from Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County attended the event, learning about environmental education through a dozen different presentations.
Conservation Camp is sponsored by Republic Services.
More than 1,000 trees have been planted throughout Kingsport since 1986 through the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Tree Fund, sponsored by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes.
KKB Beautification Awards — encouraging clean, well-maintained properties — are presented to homeowners, churches and businesses each year. The awards are sponsored by Boehm Landscape.
To join the Clean Team, send your tax-deductible contribution to: Keep Kingsport Beautiful, 400 Clinchfield St., Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.
For more information, contact KKB director Sharon Hayes at shayes@Kingsportchamber.org or call (423) 392-8814. Keep Kingsport Beautiful is a program of the city of Kingsport and Kingsport Chamber.