KINGSPORT — Despite the challenges of a pandemic, Keep Kingsport Beautiful continued its mission this year to involve the community in responsible solutions for a clean and beautiful environment.
And it did so through the support of its volunteers, the city of Kingsport, corporate sponsors and Clean Team members.
Now, Keep Kingsport Beautiful is launching its 2021 Clean Team Campaign and is encouraging folks in the community to join the effort to help keep the Model City clean.
To join the campaign, send your tax-deductible contribution to: Keep Kingsport Beautiful, 400 Clinchfield St., Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660. For more information, contact Sharon Hayes at [email protected] or call (423) 392-8814.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful is a program of the City of Kingsport and Kingsport Chamber.
THIS YEAR’S EVENTS
Earlier this year, KKB partnered with Healthy Kingsport to hold seven “Trashercise” cleanups, where local fitness experts led volunteers in stretches and exercises before heading out to pick up litter.
In all, 255 volunteers collected 18 tons of litter during these cleanups.
Then in June, the KKB held its “Saturday in the Gardens” tour, which featured five private gardens and the Domtar Arboretum.
During Fun Fest, the organization held its Trash Barrel Paint-In at Allandale Mansion, drawing hundreds of people who joined with family and friends to paint trash barrels for use at Fun Fest and other community events in the city.
Also during the week of Fun Fest, KKB volunteers became Trashbusters to make sure the week-long celebration remained litter-free.
More than 17,000 plastic bottles were collected during The Taste and recycled.
Today, with the rise in COVID cases in our region, Keep Kingsport Beautiful has had to cancel some fundraising events, including Conservation Camp and the Halloween Bash.
In these challenging times, KKB is encouraging members of the community to become members of the Clean Team by making a financial contribution to ensure the organization continues its mission for many years to come.