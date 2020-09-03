KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful is launching its 2020 Clean Team Campaign and encourages folks in the community to join the effort to help keep Kingsport beautiful.
A program of the city of Kingsport and the Kingsport Chamber, KKB works to involve the community in responsible solutions for a clean and beautiful environment. KKB continues to be recognized on a state and national level. In 2019, KKB received the Affiliate of Excellence Award from Keep America Beautiful and the Affiliate of Excellence Award from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Keep Tennessee Beautiful. KKB also received the President’s Circle Award.
KKB Executive Director Sharon Hayes said the organization contributed more than $330,000 worth of volunteer hours and benefits to the city during the 2019 reporting year. For every dollar donated to KKB, the program returned $81 worth of benefits to our community.
“Contributions to Keep Kingsport Beautiful are vital to maintaining this important program in our community,” Hayes said. “We appreciate the community’s support of this program and hope to continue providing value for years to come.”
HOW YOU CAN HELP
KKB is asking members of the community to join its Clean Team by making a financial contribution. Below are just a few examples of accomplishments and events that donations will support:
— KKB received a $95,000 Special Litter Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The entirety of this grant is going directly back into the community through anti-litter education and litter abatement initiatives in 2019 and 2020.
— More than 15 tons of litter was collected during KKB’s fourth annual Clean Sweep Kingsport event held in October 2019. During the event, KKB volunteers, partners and sponsors worked at cleanup events across the city, including the Lynn Garden, Riverview, Highland and Borden Mill neighborhoods; the Greenbelt; downtown Kingsport; and along the Holston River. On Sept. 26, KKB will hold its annual Clean Sweep Kingsport at three locations.
— More than 800 trees have been planted throughout Kingsport since 1986 through the KKB Tree Fund.
— Through the Trash Barrel Paint-In, KKB provides more than 500 trash barrels used by the city at more than 100 community events throughout the year.
— Fifty KKB Beautification Awards — encouraging clean, well-maintained properties — are presented to homeowners, churches and businesses each year.
— Conservation Camp was attended by more than 900 Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County fourth-graders in September 2019.
JOIN THE TEAM
To join the Clean Team, send your tax-deductible contribution to: Keep Kingsport Beautiful, 400 Clinchfield St., Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660. For more information, contact Hayes at shayes@kingsportchamber.org or call (423) 392-8814.