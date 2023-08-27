KeepKingsportBeautifulLogo

KINGSPORT - Keep Kingsport Beautiful is launching a new Dumpster Roll-Out Program to help clean up neighborhoods and beautify the city.

“The City of Kingsport Dumpster Roll-Out Program is a community service initiative aimed at reducing littering in the city,” Sharon Hayes, director of Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said. “It is an innovative approach to promoting community engagement in maintaining a clean and green environment. The project will not only benefit the environment but also the community.”


