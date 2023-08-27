KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful is launching a new Dumpster Roll-Out Program to help clean up neighborhoods and beautify the city.
“The City of Kingsport Dumpster Roll-Out Program is a community service initiative aimed at reducing littering in the city,” Sharon Hayes, director of Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said. “It is an innovative approach to promoting community engagement in maintaining a clean and green environment. The project will not only benefit the environment but also the community.”
A project team will identify litter hot spots where littering is prone to occur. These areas will be mapped out and marked for cleaning.
Interested parties in these areas will be able to complete an application for the Dumpster Roll-Out Program. On a designated date, the city will deploy a dumpster to the area, and community cleanup events will be scheduled. Residents will be encouraged to dispose of unwanted items in the dumpsters during a specific period of time. Once the dumpsters have been filled and the area is clean, the dumpsters will be removed and the items properly disposed of in the landfill.
The initiative will be funded by the Community Development Block Grant program.
“Hopefully, by strategically placing these dumpsters in these trash-prone areas, we will make a position impact on the residents by not only enhancing the beauty but restoring pride in these neighborhoods,” Darrell Duncan, Kingsport city alderman and chairman of the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Council.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful is a partnership of the city of Kingsport and the Kingsport Chamber. An affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Tennessee Beautiful, Keep Kingsport Beautiful has won more than 80 national, state and environmental awards. Its mission is to involve the community in responsible solutions for a clean and beautiful environment.