featured Keep Kingsport Beautiful hosting litter cleanup CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Apr 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CONTRIBUTED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful and South Central Kingsport Community Development, Inc. will hold a litter cleanup on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Riverview community.Volunteers are asked to meet at the Splash Pad. Keep Kingsport Beautiful will provide trash bags, latex gloves, trash grabbers and safety vests. The cleanup is sponsored by AEP.For more information, contact Sharon Hayes at shayes@kingsportchamber.org or call (423) 392-8814. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clothing Sociology Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.