Keep Kingsport Beautiful hosting cleanup this Saturday
From staff reports
Cliff Hightower Reporter
May 4, 2023

Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in cooperation with Kingsport Public Works, will hold a cleanup 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the intersection clover of Stone Drive and JB Dennis Highway.

Volunteers are asked to meet in the lower parking lot of Honda Kingsport. Trash bags, disposable gloves, trash grabbers and safety vests will be provided. Honda Kingsport is sponsoring the event.

For more information, contact Sharon Hayes at shayes@KingsportChamber.org or call 423-392-8814.