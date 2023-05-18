Keep Kingsport Beautiful is hosting a cleanup this weekend, while also celebrating its May Beautification Awards.
Cleanup
Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with Kingsport Public Works, will hold a cleanup Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in downtown Kingsport.
Volunteers are asked to meet in the Cherokee Street parking lot next to Bellafina Chocolates. Trash bags, disposable gloves, trash grabbers and safety vests will be provided.
The cleanup is sponsored by Domtar Packaging. In case of rain, the cleanup will be held on Saturday, May 27, at the same time and location. For more information, contact Sharon Hayes at shayes@KingsportChamber.org or call 423-392-8814.
Beautification awards
Keep Kingsport Beautiful presented the May Beautification Awards Tuesday night at the Kingsport Board of Mayor & Aldermen meeting.
The awards, sponsored by Boehm Landscape, recognize homeowners, businesses and churches for cultivating and maintaining beautiful yards and properties in the city.
Residential winners were: John and Della Kivlighan at 537 Pueblo Drive; Steve and Linda Hurley at 1926 Fort Robinson Drive; Mike and Allie Pape at 2939 Southbridge Road; Benjamin and Breanna Leichliter at 4901 Preston Park Drive; and Wally and Debbie Bridwell at 1805 Fleetwood Drive.
The business winner for May was the Eastman Credit Union branch at Allandale, at 4325 West Stone Drive. The church winner for May was St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 161 E. Ravine Road.
The redevelopment award winner for May was the Reserve, at 201 E. Center Street.