Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces September winners From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Sep 14, 2022 KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the September Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.Residential winners were Lola Gamble, 1211 Cook's Terrace; June B. Lane, 2850 McCoy St.; Earl and Effie Chapman, 2028 Pineneedle Path; and Tom and Betsy Parker, 4512 Preston Drive.The church winner for September was First Presbyterian on Church Circle. And the redevelopment winner was Eastman Credit Union's new branch on Clinchfield Street. Sponsored by Boehm Landscape, Inc., the Beautification Awards recognize properties that are well maintained and add beauty to the city.Awards are presented from May through September.For more information, contact Sharon Hayes at shayes@KingsportChamber.org or call (423) 392-8814.