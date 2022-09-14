KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the September Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

Residential winners were Lola Gamble, 1211 Cook’s Terrace; June B. Lane, 2850 McCoy St.; Earl and Effie Chapman, 2028 Pineneedle Path; and Tom and Betsy Parker, 4512 Preston Drive.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video