The Kingsport Area Transit System will be altering its bus schedule, starting next Monday, May 1, according to a press release.
Chris Campbell, public transportation manager for the city of Kingsport, said the routes are due to a worker shortage and finding qualified candidates.
“The challenges we’re facing are not unique to Kingsport. Public transit agencies across the nation are all facing the same issues,” Campbell said. “Our hope and goal will be to add additional bus routes when driver and equipment shortages have improved in the future.”
City officials said there has been a decline in ridership, a lack of qualified drivers and shortages in vehicles and equipment.
KATS will be adjusting to a new bus route schedule, going from five bus routes to four, the press release stated. No changes are being made to KATS’ Dial-A-Ride ADA/65/Job Assist programs.
For the entire month of May, KATS will be offering free rides for bus passengers so riders and drivers will have the time and patience to familiarize themselves with the new routes.
Currently, KATS has five bus routes with 253 stops where 23,600 residents live within ¾ of a mile to a stop. Under the new bus route schedule, KATS will have 208 stops where 24,200 residents live within ¾ of a mile to a stop.
“Even though we will be dropping about 45 bus stops, nearly all coverage will remain intact,” Timothy Land, transit planner for the City of Kingsport, said. “Today, roughly 44% of Kingsport residents live within ¾ of a mile of a bus stop and this will remain true after the switch.”
According to KATS, 90% of surveyed transit agencies across the United States reported having to reduce service levels because of the pandemic.
KATS internal software program allows ridership data to be collected and utilized on a continual basis. As variables change with the times, studying transit trends and collecting ridership data is vital to continuing to offer an outstanding service to Kingsport residents.
“Since KATS offers both a fixed route bus service and on demand programs, it is important that decisions made are equally beneficial to the continued quality of all services,” Campbell said. “Eliminating this fifth route will help improve availability on the Dial A Ride van service.”
KATS conducted a customer survey March 13-17 to collect valuable input from the community regarding the bus service as a whole and potential changes, the release stated.
A public meeting was then held at KATS on April 11 to discuss operational issues, and the proposed redesign to address them. Attendees offered excellent questions and seemed to agree that the new proposed route design would still meet their needs.