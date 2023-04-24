KATS buses

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net

The Kingsport Area Transit System will be altering its bus schedule, starting next Monday, May 1, according to a press release.

Chris Campbell, public transportation manager for the city of Kingsport, said the routes are due to a worker shortage and finding qualified candidates.

