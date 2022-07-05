KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Area Transit Service will celebrate National Dump the Pump Day by offering free transportation.
National Dump the Pump Day is set to raise awareness about gasoline consumption.
It promotes public transportation as an alternative to driving a car.
KATS is set to lend its services the week of Fun Fest in support of Dump the Pump Day.
KATS plans to transport passengers Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22, at no charge. Buses run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
KATS said the utilization of public transportation during Fun Fest can help combat high gas prices.
All KATS bus routes will be available for usage, and anyone can take advantage of the special promotion.
Complementary KATS tote bags will also be given out while supplies last.
For more information about KATS, call (423)-224-2613 or visit kingsporttransit.org