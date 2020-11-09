KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Area Transit Service is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act by offering a special discount throughout November.
Half-price Dial-A-Ride ticket books are now $12 (24 tickets per book).
“We want to thank our current Dial-A-Ride customers through this promotion, as well as attract new riders who can benefit greatly from the Dial-A-Ride service,” said KATS Director Chris Campbell. “This is definitely a situation where spending a little money up front will save a lot of money over time, as these tickets do not expire.”
ABOUT THE ADA
Campbell said the 30th anniversary of the ADA is a time to reflect on a law that has made a positive impact on the lives of people with disabilities in our country. This anniversary is also a time to set goals and expectations for the future in order to create equal opportunities for disabled individuals.
Upon the act’s passage in 1990, Congress clearly stated its intent to ensure equality of opportunity, full participation, independent living and economic self-sufficiency for individuals with disabilities.
All KATS vehicles are equipped with ADA lifts and ramps to support and ensure accessibility.
DIAL-A-RIDE SERVICE
The Dial-A-Ride van service is an affordable, reliable, safe and efficient way for Kingsport residents to travel to numerous destinations. Eligibility requirements do apply.
The Dial-A-Ride half-price ticket book can be purchased at the KATS downtown terminal (900 E. Main St.) via cash, check, credit or debit. Tickets may also be purchased directly from the drivers. Cash and checks are the only form of payment accepted on the vehicles. Drivers do not carry cash and cannot make change.
For more information about KATS and the services it offers, visit kingsporttransit.org or call (423) 224-2613.