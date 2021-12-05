KINGSPORT — Kingsport Area Transit System riders and the general public can now track the buses on all six routes via an app.
Ride Systems has a variety of features from using global positioning system (GPS) technology, providing real-time information on bus locations and even approximate arrival times.
What does this service do?
This service provides customers with a route map featuring icons indicating the location, direction, and approximate passenger capacity of each bus in operation. There is also an alarm feature that will alert riders when a bus is approaching their selected stop in addition to arrival times at bus stops.
Available through Ride Systems, the KATS Ride Systems website is accessible from a computer or wireless device at the following address: https://mobile.ridesystems.net/.
The Ride Systems app is available for download to a smartphone through Google Play or the App Store. If the service does not automatically detect your location, simply find Kingsport Area Transit on the transit agency list.
In addition to rider benefits, the data gathered through GPS technologies in the app provides service monitoring and management tools for KATS.
The information gathered is then used to better understand and evaluate performance, identify service problems, and assist in future route planning.