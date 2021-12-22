POUND — Another Pound Town Council member resigned Tuesday, saying he wants to force the 30th Judicial Circuit into making appointments to fill three open council seats.
Calling his resignation the “kamikaze option,” Clifton Cauthorne took that action after the fourth council meeting in two months barred from doing business by the absence of council members Glenn Cantrell and Danny Stanley.
Stanley announced his surprise resignation during a Dec. 7 called meeting where Cantrell also left before the completion of a council agenda that had been delayed from two earlier November meetings where the two also walked out early.
Tuesday’s regular December meeting was stalled before it started when Mayor Stacey Carson, Cauthorne and Leabern Kennedy waited 15 minutes for Cantrell to arrive.
Cauthorne told the audience he had emailed Cantrell but received no reply.
The council could not hold a scheduled public hearing on a request for a circuit court-ordered special election to fill a seat left open by Marley Green’s August resignation. Cantrell’s absence also scuttled a vote on a resolution telling the Virginia Municipal League that council members would work together and with the League to resolve issues facing the town.
Attorney and former Judge Greg Baker — appointed earlier this year to replace former Town Attorney Tim McAfee before resigning in favor of one of his law firm’s members — came to Tuesday’s meeting in a volunteer capacity to answer questions about the future of church-donated land to build a town recreation park if Pound’s charter were dissolved during the 2022 state General Assembly session.
Baker reassured council members that the land likely would revert back to the church based on legal precedent and conditions for the property transfer. From there, Baker discussed the stalled VML resolution.
“I feel your town is at real risk of losing its charter,” Baker said. “I don’t mean to speak for the (Southwest Virginia) legislators, but they’ve been watching this. You could have a quorum if three members came together.”
Noting that the General Assembly ultimately approves charters for all incorporated towns and cities, Baker said, “He who giveth can taketh away. … I will tell you that they cannot sit idly be and let this continue.”
Asked by Cauthorne if the 30th Judicial Circuit — the jurisdiction including Pound — would have to appoint council members or order a special election if requested, Baker said the circuit’s judges may make those appointments or call for a special election in cases where the council still has a quorum of members.
Cauthorne then asked Baker if a council without a quorum would require court action.
“I’m not here to tell anyone to resign,” Baker said before adding that the Code of Virginia then says a judicial circuit shall — not may — take action to fill empty seats if a council does not have a quorum of membership.
“I will see what public input is, but that is a way to get the ball rolling,” Cauthorne said.
“I know that all of them expressed hope that everything could be better,” Baker said of recent conversations with state legislators fro the area.
With Tuesday’s halt to any council action, Baker said the Jan. 12 start of the General Assembly session leaves little time to convince legislators that Pound can resolve its problems.
“I think your best chance would be to have a small group to meet with legislators,” said Baker. “All I know is from where I’m sitting is that it’s not good. No one can plead the case and tell the story better than you who’ve lived it. … I think that they’re put in a position where they can’t let this go on.”
Baker said at least two area legislators told him they had to have the VML resolution signed by all council members to support Pound keeping its charter. Asked about removal of Cantrell from council for his series of walkouts and absences, Baker said state law provided for court petitions for removal. A trial would than be held to determine if a council member should be removed for failure to do his job.
“The Pound has had no greater friend and advocate than Glenn Cantrell,” Cauthorne said before comparing Cantrell to Brutus in the death scene in Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.”
“Julius Caesar did not realize what was happening until his greatest friend stood before him and he said, ‘Et tu Brute?’ and ‘And you, Brutus?’ “ Cauthorne said. I can’t help but take those words and say, and you, Glenn?”
Saying that he could decide to seek reappointment later, Cauthorne gave his resignation effective at midnight.
“I’m not going to get up and storm out,” Cauthorne said. “I may be back, but the judges need to get involved. We’re in a game of chicken and I swerved.”
“No, you fell on your sword,” Kennedy said.
Cantrell did not reply to an email by the Times News Tuesday.