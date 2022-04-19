GRUNDY — The Coalfields Expressway has been a transportation and economic development dream of Southwest Virginia leaders for three decades, and one of Virginia’s U.S. senators came to Buchanan County on Monday to talk about ways to bring the project more funding.
Three recent developments could bring more money to develop parts of Virginia’s 57-mile Expressway corridor between U.S. Route 23 near Pound and the Kentucky and West Virginia state lines along Buchanan County, Sen. Tim Kaine told the Coalfields Expressway Authority at the Southern Gap Transportation and Logistics Center.
To date, less than a mile of the Expressway has been built — a 0.84-mile section connecting with Kentucky’s ongoing work on its section
Kaine said $1.995 million has already been earmarked in Congress’ latest appropriations bill for Expressway planning work, and he endorsed the Authority’s decision that day to request $7 million more to expand paving of 2.2 miles of the Expressway — U.S. Route 121 nearing completion as a two-lane road with a passing lane.
Kaine acknowledged later that the project has seen relatively small funding amounts since the mid-1990s, when then-Sen. George Allen got congressional approval to designate the entire Virginia section of the Expressway eligible for federal reimbursement of its construction cost.
Kaine said the $1.995 million from the appropriations bill is important because it was part of the return of congressional earmarks in the budget process. With congressional reforms to how earmarks must be disclosed publicly by senators and representatives, he said, those legislators now have a reason to push for completed budgets by telling their constituents what priorities they are seeking in the federal budget.
“Everybody has to put their cards on the table,” Kaine said on the new version of earmarks. “The experience of doing business with earmarks is that Congress is more likely to ensure budgets get done on time. It also helps us get focus on federal projects important to localities.”
Infrastructure funds from the 2021 American Rescue Plan are still up for distribution, Kaine said, but there is a good chance of some of that funding going into Virginia’s part of the Expressway.
The American Rescue Plan Act from 2021 is another potential source of Expressway funding, Kaine told the Authority. While much of that money for Virginia will be targeted for broadband infrastructure, he said the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Commonwealth Transportation Board will be deciding how road monies from that source will be distributed.
In all three cases — including future Congressional appropriations bills — Kaine said the Expressway Authority’s “cheerleading” will be important to sustain funding and project momentum.
Several Authority members, including Wise County Supervisors J.H. Rivers and John Schoolcraft and Buchanan County authority member James Keen all said that synergy between coal operators along the Expressway corridor and VDOT has been key to cutting project construction costs.
Originally cited as private-public partnerships in the 1990s, coal synergy means that coal companies with holdings along the corridor have completed surface mining and created flat land suitable for road construction.
In one section of the Expressway slated for completion in 2023, Keen said mining in that area saved about $90 million in construction costs.
VDOT is overseeing just over 13 miles of Expressway slated for completion between late 2022 and 2023, for a total estimated cost of $288 million. That leaves 44 miles to be funded, including more than 27 miles in Wise and Dickenson counties.
Kaine and VDOT staff at the meeting noted that coal holdings along the corridor include metallurgical coal in high demand with a renewed demand for domestic steel production.
After the meeting, Rivers and Schoolcraft agreed that Wise County and the Authority need to encourage coal mining efforts at the western end of the corridor, including the Wise County section.