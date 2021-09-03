KINGSPORT — Kaliyah Diamond Hartgrove, 14, has been located safe and is no longer considered a missing juvenile, police said Friday afternoon. As previously released, on Sunday, Aug. 29, she was reported as a missing juvenile to the Kingsport Police Department.
Juvenile reported missing located safe
Rick Wagner
Reporter
