Junior Viper Summer League

The Junior Viper Summer League is designed to introduce swimmers to the competitive swimming realm in a fun and friendly atmosphere.

KINGSPORT — Practice your swimming skills all summer long with the Junior Viperfish Summer League at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

The program is designed to introduce swimmers to the competitive swimming realm in a fun and friendly atmosphere. Junior Viperfish Summer League is not designed to teach kids how to swim but rather to improve their basic swimming skills.

