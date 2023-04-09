KINGSPORT — Practice your swimming skills all summer long with the Junior Viperfish Summer League at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
The program is designed to introduce swimmers to the competitive swimming realm in a fun and friendly atmosphere. Junior Viperfish Summer League is not designed to teach kids how to swim but rather to improve their basic swimming skills.
No experience required
The summer league is open for children and teens ages 6 and up. No competitive experience is required to join.
Practices will take place Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings and evenings, June 1 through July 21. The time you practice will be decided by your skill level. If you would like to have an evaluation done for group placement, contact Madison Gump at (423) 343-9767.
Participants will compete in four to five season meets and one championship meet during the summer. Swim meets are optional. For the meets, the Kingsport Aquatic Center will need parental involvement for a variety of duties, including timers, scorekeepers, starters and stroke officials.
Several parent information meetings will be held for interested families to attend. You can visit www.swimkingsport.com/swim-teams to see upcoming meeting times.
How to register
To register for the summer league, visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click the “CivicRec” link, then search for “viperfish.”