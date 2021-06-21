The new national holiday, Juneteenth, made a splashy debut in Kingsport last Saturday, June 19. There were twin celebrations at Memorial Park and at Riverview, each with different attractions.
The event at Memorial Park included booths from H.O.P.E. (Help Our Potential Evolve), the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 unit, Healthy Kingsport, Imagination Library, First Broad Street United Methodist Church, Creekside Behavioral Health, TRACES, Tri-Pride, Umoja, Partners for Strong Communities, Performance Medicine, Sherman and Marsha Harper. Many others were showing arts and crafts.
Spread across the park was the main stage and food vendors. The sounds of different groups singing, telling stories and beating drums reverberated and accented the festive nature of the day. There were professional drummers and dancers from Atlanta along with entertaining stilt walkers.
The children’s area was engaging for the numerous kids that came and stayed for hours playing in the bouncy house. They were able to enjoy free crafts and snow cones. The HOPE kids painted faces. The robotics team from Dobyns-Bennett shot t-shirts from their “launcher” and showed off their building skills.
The Sullivan County Health Department was there offering COVID-19 immunizations, and a number of people were able to take advantage of those. The Wall Street Journal and a Reuter’s photographer were both there researching a story on our area.
The event was Tri-Cities wide. Keira Moore Majeed led the planning committee along with many capable volunteers, including Aiesha Banks, Selina Hall, Darin Brandt, Jana and Brian Woliver, Lorraine Washington, T.R. Dunn, Jacosha Alexander, Taniyha Phillips, Martha Blalock, and June Siggins. The event was in Johnson City last year and will be in Bristol next year,
Juneteenth marks freedom from slavery. The first celebration of June 19 was in 1866, a year after the news of Emancipation reached Texas, the last state in the Union to free slaves. The celebration was just made a national holiday last week and signed into law by President Biden.
Sponsors included Christ Fellowship Church, Eastman, Ballad Health, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, H.O.P.E., private sponsors, Lisa and Phillip Tencer and Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union.