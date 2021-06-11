BIG STONE GAP — Big Stone Gap residents will observe Juneteenth with ceremonies and a block party on June 19 starting at 11 a.m.
Organizer Mekyah Davis said the commemoration of the final Union decree ending slavery in Texas after the defeat of the Confederacy in 1865 will be an opportunity for attendees to focus on the history and legacy of Blacks in Big Stone Gap.
“It’s a chance to celebrate to be able to be in our communities,” said Davis. “It’s important to young people and Black people to develop a rich sense of their history.”
The Juneteenth Block Party opens to the public at the Italy Bottom Park, 315 River St. N, with a grounding ceremony and opening remarks from community leaders.
An Intergenerational Storytelling Circle will follow to engage all ages in the community, and attendees can participate in a Libations Ceremony to honor their ancestors.
A free lunch will be served, and local vendors also will be available, Davis said. The afternoon and evening will feature activities including a 3-on-3 basketball tournament. In addition there will be community organization booths, children’s activities and a live show by local artists.
Davis said a video crew from the Smithsonian Institution’s cable show “Futurists” will film during the event.
“We want to look outside the traditional concept of what Appalachia is,” Davis said.
For more information on the Juneteenth Block Party, visit facebook.com/events/465229041379272/?ref=newsfeed.