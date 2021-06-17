WISE — A judge has ruled that interim Pound Town Council member Susan Downs-Freeman’s appointment is invalid, leaving a potential 2-2 tie on the council.
After hearing arguments from Pound Town Attorney Cameron Bell and former Town Attorney Timothy McAfee, substitute Circuit Court Judge Malfourd Trumbo decided that the town’s charter and state law did not allow Mayor Stacey Carson to vote as a tiebreaker on March 2 to appoint Downs-Freeman to the board.
Council members Glenn Cantrell and Danny Stanley and town resident Sherron Dean sued Downs-Freeman, Carson and the town two days after Downs-Freeman was appointed to replace Phil Cantrell Jr., who resigned.
Downs-Freeman’s appointment came after Cantrell and Stanley voted against her and Carson cast a tiebreaker with council members Clifton Cauthorne and Marley Green. Minutes after her appointment, Downs-Freeman joined a 3-2 vote to dismiss Timothy McAfee as town attorney.
Trumbo, citing his experience as a former state senator and Senate Rules Committee member, said Carson’s eligibility to cast a tiebreaker in a council appointment depended on whether she was a member of the town’s governing body.
While Carson has the power to cast tiebreaker votes under Pound’s charter, Trumbo ruled, state code section 24.2 specifies that interim council appointments must be made by a majority of the governing body.
Trumbo said Virginia law also states that, if a governing body cannot reach a majority vote for an appointment or more than 15 days passes without an appointment, Circuit Court would have to appoint someone.
All four judges in the 30th Judicial Circuit — the jurisdiction for Pound — recused themselves March 23 from the Cantrell-Stanley-Dean suit and two pending actions: a petition to remove Carson from office and a $1.35 million breach of contract lawsuit by McAfee against the town and three council members after his dismissal as town attorney
Trumbo said his ruling did not keep Carson from casting votes in ties on other town business.
Phil Cantrell Jr.’s seat has been placed on the town’s November 2021 ballot for a special election. With changes in state election law becoming effective July 1, the remaining term would run through Dec. 31, 2022.
Trumbo said he was not aware of a third party “with no dog in this fight” who would take on appointing Downs-Freeman’s replacement. He ordered Bell and McAfee to draft the court order for his signature.
After the hearing, Bell and Downs-Freeman declined comment.