BLOUNTVILLE — In a withdrawal hearing on Friday, a Sullivan County judge decided to dismiss Megan Boswell’s public defender and appoint a new attorney, most likely delaying the case.

Boswell is charged with murder in the death of her 15-month-old child, Evelyn.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video