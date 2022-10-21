BLOUNTVILLE — In a withdrawal hearing on Friday, a Sullivan County judge decided to dismiss Megan Boswell’s public defender and appoint a new attorney, most likely delaying the case.
Boswell is charged with murder in the death of her 15-month-old child, Evelyn.
Baby Evelyn was reported missing on Feb. 18, 2020, and the child’s body was found on March 6, 2020, in a playhouse in a shed on property owned by family members on Muddy Creek Road. Boswell was later indicted by a grand jury and pleaded not guilty.
She is currently in the Sullivan County Jail on a $1 million bond and is charged with felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse and 12 counts of providing false police reports.
On Friday, Judge Jim Goodwin decided to dismiss Boswell’s attorney, Brad Sproles, after he said the attorney-client relationship was beyond repair.
Goodwin appointed attorney Jean Scott as Boswell’s new attorney.
There was a motion hearing set for Dec. 16 to discuss a change of venue, but the hearing now has been changed to a status update hearing on Dec. 14.
Also, Megan Boswell had been scheduled to go on trial in February, but Scott said Friday he didn’t think he would be ready by February. Goodwin agreed but said they would discuss it in December.
Goodwin gave no indication as to how long of a delay this dismissal could cause.
At a hearing last month, Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, director of the East Tennessee Forensic Center, took the stand.
During her testimony, Mileusnic-Polchan said Evelyn had died from asphyxia and was found upside down in a trash can, wrapped in a blanket and aluminum foil and in a trash bag.
She said all four of these things contributed to the child's death.