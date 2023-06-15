featured breaking Johnson County General Sessions Judge Perry Stout resigns TAMAS MONDOVICS tmondovics@sixriversmedia.com Jun 15, 2023 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save News Update:Johnson County General Sessions Judge Perry Stout read a letter of resignation to the county commission during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Thursday night. Stout stated that his resignation will go into effect on July 8, 2023. "Lord willing I will run for the office in August of 2024," Stout said.Since being elected in 2022, Stout served as the county’s General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge.An investigation was opened into Stout after an incident involving a female staff in the courthouse on Friday, January 13, 2023, that questioned his judicial code of conduct. Stouts' resignation means that the county commission will have to find and appoint an interim judge until the general elections in 2024.Stayed tuned to this page as the Tomahawk will publish a full article and will continue to report on this ongoing and developing story. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee returns old-time sound to Carter Fold Food, friends, social media …and more friends and food: Linda Skeens a hit at the VA-KY District Fair Sullivan commission receives $272 million county budget Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association hosts Pinnacle Awards Johnson County General Sessions Judge Perry Stout resigns Bristol Tennessee is now connected to Fast Charge TN and regional Fast Charge Network ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.