The Johnson County Commission is now tasked with appointing a replacement to fill the seat vacated by former Tennessee lawmaker Scotty Campbell.

The move was triggered by Campbell's resignation from office earlier this month after an ethics violation issued by the Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Subcommittee.

