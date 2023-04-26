The Johnson County Commission is now tasked with appointing a replacement to fill the seat vacated by former Tennessee lawmaker Scotty Campbell.
The move was triggered by Campbell's resignation from office earlier this month after an ethics violation issued by the Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Subcommittee.
In harmony with the process, the Tennessee Secretary of State's office has released the dates for the House District 3 Special Election, which gives qualifying candidates until Thursday, May 11, to register. A Special Primary Election is set for Thursday, June 22. The Special General Election is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, 2023.
In the meantime, however, Johnson County Commission has to find and appoint a candidate to fill the void.
Johnson County Republican Party Chairman Randy Dandurand mentioned that local Republican candidates wasted no time throwing their names in the hat in hopes of winning the seat or at least qualifying and being chosen by the commission to fill the void until the election.
"Angie Stanley, Dennis Root, and John Cunningham are just a few of the names already on the roster," Dandurand said, adding that the county is interested in someone who "wants to go the long way."
A meeting of the Johnson County GOP is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at the Johnson County Library in Mountain City.
The Johnson County Democratic Party will also hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the Johnson County Library.
As the special election heats up, key dates for Tennessee House District 3 are as follows: (Tennessee Secretary of State, Division of Elections)
Tuesday, April 25 Writs of election issued and first day to issue petitions
Thursday, May 11 Qualifying deadline at 12:00 Noon
Monday, May 15 Withdrawal deadline at 12:00 Noon
Tuesday, May 23 Voter registration deadline for primary election
Friday, June 2 Early voting begins for primary election
Thursday, June 15 Absentee request deadline for primary election
Saturday, June 17 Early voting ends for primary election
Thursday, June 22 ELECTION DAY – Special Primary
Wednesday, July 5 Voter registration deadline for general election
Friday, July 14 Early voting begins for general election
Thursday, July 27 Absentee request deadline for general election
Saturday, July 29 Early voting ends for general election