JOHNSON CITY — Four bare walls under the Interstate 26 overpass on North Roan Street could soon be adorned with artwork showcasing the natural beauty of Johnson City and the surrounding region.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the City Commission will consider hiring an artist to install four murals, each appearing on one of the walls beneath the I-26 overpass.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reviewing an application from the city to install art on the walls. The agency needs a resolution in support of the project from the city before granting approval.
Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said the city’s Public Art Committee reviewed more than 100 submissions from across the nation before selecting three finalists.
The recommended artist is Felipe Ortiz, a Colombian painter from Massachusetts. If commissioners approve the mural, the city will pay $58,500 for the commissioned work.
Pindzola said the city wanted the artwork to follow its “Go.All.Out” theme and offer an artistic representation of the city’s identity.
According to staff, the city intends for the design to convey the message that Johnson City residents and visitors can enjoy healthy and active lifestyles while connecting with the natural world.
Pindzola added that Ortiz demonstrated the most vibrant use of colors compared to other submissions. The proposed murals show a hummingbird preparing to land on a flower, a kayaker and fisherman enjoying a rushing stream, a bicyclist navigating a trail on a hilly landscape, and a handful of butterflies pollinating flowers. The murals would be painted with exterior acrylic paint and would include an anti-graffiti coating.
The murals are part of a larger project on North Roan Street, which will include extending sidewalks along the roadway to Oakland Avenue. Pindzola said city crews will wrap up work on East Market Street, where they’re repaving the street following water and sewer work, before they begin construction on North Roan Street. Pindzola expects construction will start in July, but he’s unsure when TDOT will approve the mural.
First reading of budget
City commissioners are expected to cast their first vote on Johnson City’s fiscal year 2022 budget at the meeting. City Manager Pete Peterson said in May that the FY20 and FY21 budgets were anomalies because revenues actually came in stronger than anticipated.
He believes that increase can be traced back to several things: Money that would be traditionally spent elsewhere has instead gone to local retailers, stimulus dollars from the federal government have kept spending levels up, and new rules for online sales tax collection have further boosted revenues.
After those increases, Peterson said, the city is planning for traditional revenue growth in the upcoming fiscal year.
Peterson told the Press in May that the proposed general fund budget includes about $1.35 million for a 4% pay plan increase for employees, which officials say will help the city remain competitive when hiring staff.
The city is also budgeting for a roughly $500,000 increase in debt service payments, which will cover the debt issuance for the revitalization of West Walnut Street. The proposed budget includes $8.5 million in general obligation bonds for year one of improvements to the corridor.
Additionally, the proposed budget includes funding to replace about a dozen pieces of capital equipment that originally went into service in the mid- to late-1990s. The city is also buying several school buses, which will replace existing vehicles and also ensure Johnson City Schools has the capacity to handle the transition to two middle schools in 2022.
In the FY22 budget, the property tax rates for city residents are $1.71 per $100 of assessed value in Washington County, $1.83 in Carter County and $1.95 in Sullivan County.
Johnson City Finance Director Janet Jennings noted that the city’s property tax rate remains unchanged in the FY22 budget, but she added that Carter and Sullivan counties are in a reappraisal year.
As a result, the state will be recalculating the rates in all three counties to equalize them. The city won’t have those rates until early fall, but at that time, Jennings will resubmit the rates to the City Commission for adoption.