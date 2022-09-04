Joanne and Jerry Kleven

Joanne and Jerry Kleven pose for a photo at their Kingsport home. In 1962 the Klevens moved to Kingsport from their hometown in Wisconsin so Jerry could help open the McDonald’s at 2330 Fort Henry Drive. Joanne’s uncle was the franchisee and chose Kingsport over a town in South Carolina when offered a choice by the growing McDonald’s hamburger chain.

 J.H. OSBORNE/Kingsport Times News

KINGSPORT — Wisconsin natives Jerry and Joanne Kleven moved to Kingsport in 1962 for Jerry to be an opening manager at Northeast Tennessee’s first McDonald’s at 2330 Fort Henry Drive.

They’ve called the region home ever since, living in Kingsport except for a year or so in Bristol (where Jerry opened the second Tri-Cities area McDonald’s in 1967) and a stint in Johnson City (where Jerry opened the area’s third McDonald’s in 1968).

