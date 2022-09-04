KINGSPORT — Wisconsin natives Jerry and Joanne Kleven moved to Kingsport in 1962 for Jerry to be an opening manager at Northeast Tennessee’s first McDonald’s at 2330 Fort Henry Drive.
They’ve called the region home ever since, living in Kingsport except for a year or so in Bristol (where Jerry opened the second Tri-Cities area McDonald’s in 1967) and a stint in Johnson City (where Jerry opened the area’s third McDonald’s in 1968).
The couple were from the small town of Onalaska, Wisconsin, just outside the much larger city of La Crosse. For 10 years Jerry had been working at what was then headquarters for the Trane hearing and air conditioning manufacturer.
Then Joanne’s Uncle “Mac” (Erling B. Houkom) asked Jerry to join him “on an adventure.”
Houkom had purchased a McDonald’s franchise. The fast-growing burger chain offered Houkom a choice of two places for his new McDonald’s: Greenville, South Carolina, or Kingsport, Tennessee.
After visiting both, they chose Kingsport.
I had the pleasure last week to visit with Jerry, 88, and Joanne, 89, to talk about those early days of McDonald’s.
“We had a terrible time finding a place to live,” said Joanne, who stayed behind in Wisconsin a few months to sell their home there. When she and their four sons arrived in Kingsport, they finally found a rental on Pineola Avenue in Greenfields.
Jerry probably had little time at home as most days he spent 15-16 hours (or more) at the new store.
“When we opened in Kingsport, the McDonald’s franchise system worked like this,” Jerry said. “The company leased the land from Maurice Sobel and built the building. The franchisee was responsible for the sign and the equipment inside the restaurant. It was a walk-up only drive-in, like all McDonald’s at the time. But unlike the original design, ours was built with a ‘winter front.’ That’s all it was, just a glass-enclosed space at the front. No indoor seating.”
The restaurant was an instant hit, drawing diners from near and far for years to come. There were only 15 items on the menu, including drinks and shakes. And it was an affordable treat for most.
“You could get a hamburger, fries and a coke for 38 cents, including a penny for tax,” Jerry said. “Hamburgers were 15 cents, fries were 12 cents, and a drink was a dime. We served Coke. Before I came I’d always thought of Coke as a Southern staple, since Coca-Cola is based in Atlanta. I was surprised when so many people ordered Pepsi.”
Those 10-cent soft drinks (they also served root beer and orange drink) were served in 10-ounce cups. Jerry got another surprise.
“We were trained to serve them with one-inch of ice, barely covering the bottom of the cup,” Jerry said. “I soon had a constant stream of customers coming right back to the window to ask for more ice. I said ‘sure!’ and we started filling the cups about half full of ice.”
French fries were another favorite.
“We got potatoes in 100-pound sacks,” Jerry said. “It wasn’t unusual for us to go through 500 to 600 pounds of potatoes in a day.”
The potatoes were processed in a vertical rotating drum with a rough interior to scrape away the peel before being passed whole into a sink near the fryer out front. Each potato was then placed in a slicing machine.
“Back then they were fried in pure lard,” Joanne said. “That’s why they were so good.”
Selling fries also proved surprising to Jerry. People began asking for ketchup.
“Back in Wisconsin I’d never seen or heard of anyone putting ketchup on their fries,” Jerry said. “We didn’t even have ketchup to hand out at that point. I still remember a little boy coming back to the window and complaining, ‘You didn’t put any catsup in.’ Not much later, as McDonald’s began to experience the demand for ketchup with fries, the first answer was to sell ‘ketchup cups,’ which were smaller than the drink cup and sold for three cents each.”
When the first Kingsport location opened it became a prime choice for those seeking restaurant work. For good reason.
“The going rate for restaurant work was 35 cents an hour,” Jerry said. “We paid 75 cents an hour and had always had a tall stack of applications. We tended to go after high school students. At the time the Dobyns-Bennett distributive education program was a big help to us. Students could leave the school at 11:50 a.m. and arrive at the store just in time to help handle the Eastman lunch crowd that started around noon each day.”
Girls and women, however, were not considered for employment by McDonald’s until years later. The only exception Jerry can recall is that the wife or daughter(s) of the manager. A decade later, that changed.
“I hired the first female McDonald’s employee in Northeast Tennessee in 1972, after the company bought Uncle Mac out.”
By the time E.B. Houkom (that’s how he styled his name throughout his business career) sold his Tri-Cities franchises back to the McDonald’s Corporation, he had five stores: two in Kingsport (the Stone Drive at Brookside location was the second for the Model City); two in Bristol (the first on “the Blountville Highway, coming into town” and the second on Volunteer Parkway; and one in Johnson City (it was built and opened on Roan Street across the street from the present McDonald’s in front of The Mall).
“The second Bristol location was the first in the area to be built in the ‘new’ style and have indoor dining,” Jerry said.
After buying back Houkom’s franchise rights, corporate gave Jerry some unsettling news. He was qualified to get his own franchise started and his choices were New Bern, North Carolina, or El Paso, Texas.
He and Joanne said no to both.
Jerry was made welcome to continue as manager locally. But he’d been making $20,000 a year and corporate-owned stores only paid managers $12,000.
The owner of some franchises in Asheville, North Carolina, had been after Jerry for a while and readily agreed to pay him $20,000. So for four months or so, Jerry commuted daily to Asheville in the pre-interstate days.
Then a call came from his brother-in-law, who’d purchased a franchise for another chain and wanted to open it on Stone Drive in Kingsport. It was A&W.
“We ran that for 30 years,” Jerry said.
After E.B. Houkom (“Uncle Mac”) sold his franchises back to McDonald’s Corporation, he donated $222,585 to the Girls Club for construction of a new facility. That’s about $1.6 million in today’s dollars.
That’s a lot of dime Cokes.