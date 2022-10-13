HILTONS — Combine Doc Watson’s guitar mastery with Jerry Lee Lewis’ robust piano playing, and you just might come up with an artist like Jeff Little.

The Jeff Little Trio will bring its country and rockabilly music to the Carter Family Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.

Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. For more information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.