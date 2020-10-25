By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — The Tennessee Department of Transportation plans to relocate Jared Drive closer to the South Fork of the Holston River, thus opening up some additional land for Eastman Chemical Co. to expand its onsite rail capacity.
The relocation will also give motorists traveling down Riverport Road a smoother transition through the intersection at Wilcox Drive as well as a nicer ride along the river to Moreland Drive, city officials say.
Kingsport made the announcement last week during a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, noting the city is applying to the State Industrial Access (SIA) program, which is managed by TDOT, to support the project.
The realignment is another part of Project Inspire — Eastman’s $1.6 billion reinvestment plan that was announced in 2013. “Project Inspire” is a seven-year expansion and modernization plan for Eastman and is set to conclude this year — with the company’s 100-year anniversary. The plan focuses on safety and environmental projects, warehouse capacity and building renovations as well as the corporate business center.
“The new route, moving a portion of Jared Drive to run along the South Holston River Sluice and away from the rail storage yard, will allow for unimpeded passage from Riverport Road to Moreland Drive while allowing for Eastman to operate safely and effectively within a more contiguous site,” said Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds.
Eastman issued the following statement about the project.
“As we continue to accelerate our growth strategy, the opportunity to expand onsite rail capacity without impeding residential traffic and position Eastman for future growth couldn’t come at a better time. We are confident the Jared Drive realignment will be a positive improvement for all of us.
CHANGES TO JARED DRIVE
According to information provided by the city, a roundabout will be built on the west side of Wilcox Drive at Riverport Road. A road would continue up to Wilcox and another one under Wilcox and along the river.
McReynolds said TDOT is committed to rehabilitating a bridge on South Eastman Road that’s been out of service for decades. That would provide motorists with more connectivity to Wilcox.
The new Jared Drive would run along the north side of the river and connect back to Moreland around the Young Road intersection, where a second roundabout would be built.
McReynolds said the new road would be a modern, two-lane road and would be open for motorists before the old Jared Road is closed. The name of the new road has not been determined.
Mark Nagi, the TDOT Community Relations Officer for East Tennessee, said the next step is for TDOT to begin the preliminary design process. Construction is expected to take about a year to complete and cost an estimated $2.1 million.
“We are currently surveying the project area, with design activities anticipated to begin next month,” Nagi said. “In order to work with (Eastman), we have proposed to expedite project delivery with construction activities possibly beginning as early as spring/summer 2022.”