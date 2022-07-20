KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport has closed a road near Eastman Chemical Co. as it looks toward industrial development in the area.
Jared Drive was officially closed at the start of July, city officials said, and it is part of a larger project, which will include building a new road in the area.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously in June to close Jared Drive after the Kingsport Regional Planning Commission voted unanimously in May to ask the board to do so.
The fate of Jared Drive had been under speculation for years with one plan from 2013-2018 calling for a new road to be built from Moreland Drive and a relocation in 2020, but both plans fell through.
The new plans call for Jared Drive to be permanently closed and to build a new route, Meadows Park Lane, that will hopefully be funded with a $29 million state grant.
The city is committed to spending $1.1 million to help with utility removal if the grant is approved.
The BMA voted in January to apply for the grant.
City officials said during a meeting in January that the closure would add an estimated two minutes of driving time for those who take Moreland Drive and Riverport Road to get to and from Ridgefields and west Kingsport.
The road is being closed for railroad expansion by Eastman and could possibly open up about 180 acres for industrial development.
