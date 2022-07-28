KINGSPORT — Downtown Kingsport’s most well-known dads with a knack for cooking are at it again — But this time, it’s with sandwiches, ice cream and more in their new downtown deli and ice cream parlor.

ice cream at two dads vertical

Charles King Jr. and Randall Slagle make up the duo that opened the new Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor at 235 Charlemont Ave. in Kingsport this month. The restaurant sits just around the corner from their original café venture, Two Dads Café and Catering, which is still serving Kingsport at 301 E. Sullivan St.

Two Dads ice cream and deli sandwich samples

Donna Rees, who helps run the ice cream parlor and deli, offers samples to the community at the ribbon cutting.
banana split at two dads

The new ice cream parlor offers a classic banana split with hard ice cream and toppings.

Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor family photo

The Two Dads owners make sure their businesses are a family affair.

