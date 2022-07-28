KINGSPORT — Downtown Kingsport’s most well-known dads with a knack for cooking are at it again — But this time, it’s with sandwiches, ice cream and more in their new downtown deli and ice cream parlor.
Charles King Jr. and Randall Slagle make up the duo that opened the new Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor at 235 Charlemont Ave. in Kingsport this month. The restaurant sits just around the corner from their original café venture, Two Dads Café and Catering, which is still serving Kingsport at 301 E. Sullivan St.
But with the new restaurant, the focus is on sweet treats and savory lunch items.
“We had some of the ice cream and deli foods (at the original Two Dads). But we didn’t sell much,” King said. “The biggest thing here is the ice cream. The ice cream pulls them in and once they get in here and learn about the sandwiches and salads, they try it and want to come back. Everything we make is homemade.”
The small corner restaurant offers Blue Bell ice cream with an array of flavors such as Southern Blackberry Cobbler (a noted favorite according to employees), Blue Monster, Happy Tracks, Dutch Chocolate and more. Whispers of hot fudge cakes made their way through the ribbon cutting crowd on Thursday as those at the event sampled different ice cream flavors. One woman swooned over the Blue Monster ice cream she sampled at the counter as her mouth slowly turned blue from the chilly treat.
Slagle is also proud to inform the community that the search for a classic banana split has ended in the Model City. The restaurant is one of the few places in Kingsport that serves a banana split complete with hard ice cream, whipped topping, cherries and the necessary walnuts, strawberry, chocolate, and pineapple needed to top the treat.
“I am going to brag on this, now” Slagle said, standing in front of the ice cream counter. “Believe it or not, there is such a need in this town for banana splits. We have been open three and a half weeks and we have sold 100 banana splits.”
The joint isn’t just about ice cream, though. It’s also about the savory options.
The menu includes numerous lunch items such as sandwiches like a Reuben, BLT and specialty creations such as the restaurant’s Cuban (with pork loin, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickle and mustard on French bread) or the Buffalo Tuggle (with buffalo chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese and bleu cheese or ranch on toasted ciabatta.)
Slagle and King, who became fast friends while working at Walmart years ago, opened their original restaurant venture in 2010 on Cumberland Avenue and opened its mainstay catering restaurant, which also morphed into a café, on Sullivan Street in 2014.
The Two Dads Café and Catering business still serves an array of breakfast foods, burgers and salads — among other items.
“Probably breakfast (is most popular at the café),” King said. “We’re super, super busy with breakfast. And we have hand-pattied burgers that are seasoned — if they aren’t seasoned, I ain’t serving them.”
In true Two Dads fashion, they’ve got plenty of family members helping out at the café as well as the new deli and ice cream parlor.
“My mom passed away in 2019. She was a big part of it,” King said, “and (Slagle’s) mom is a big part of it. My dad cooks on the weekend when he can. My son, Cadyn, works in the kitchen every weekend. … Everyone knows him from how he flips eggs.
“And we have a lot of good people who aren’t family, but we treat them that way.”
Slagle and King aren’t only passionate about family and food — they’re also focused on supporting the community and local businesses.
“We get our cookies from Uptown Family Bakery,” Slagle told the Times News at the ribbon cutting. “We get all of our produce from the farmers market. Our printed stuff, Able Printers does that. I guess during the pandemic we had to depend on each other. You really find out small businesses are the way to go. They are all struggling just like you are to make it.”
Up ahead, Slagle and King aim to consider serving beer and wine at the café location, while getting the word out about the duo’s new deli and parlor location.
They also plan to offer meals to those in need when they can and support local events such as First Baptist Church’s back to school event, where King and Slagle will serve hot dogs and ice cream.
“We just love cooking,” King said. “He loves to cook. I love to cook. And I want to treat people how I want to be treated. I don’t want to be like a chain. I want people to feel like they are part of this, like they’re part of something.”
Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m.