KINGSPORT — If you were near Bays Mountain on Saturday, there’s a good chance you saw a steady line of old, new and souped-up Jeeps trailing through the park on the way to Jeep Fest.
The first annual event, hosted by the Kingsport Chamber’s Leadership Kingsport group, brought Jeep connoisseurs to the park for a day of contests and camaraderie. Bays Mountain, which saw its 50th anniversary this year, also hosted the event as a way to further celebrate the park’s birthday.
“In order to allow the community to participate in the anniversary, we wanted to have a special event each month for everyone in the community and the region to participate in a wide variety of events,” said Megan Krager, a senior naturalist at Bays Mountain Park. “It’s been really well-attended and -received from the community. We’re hoping we can continue with this particular program next year.”
For Danny Ogle, the proud owner of a 2015 Rubicon, Jeep Fest is about showing off your vehicle while also seeing those familiar Jeep-loving friends you’ve met along the way.
“It’s just a Jeep family,” Ogle said, standing beside his black and green Jeep with one wheel parked on a pedestal stand. “Everywhere you go, you run into people you’ve run into before.”
Ogle isn’t the only one who recognizes the community aspect.
Through rows of Jeep Rubicons, Wranglers and even a Cherokee strewn throughout, Patrick Watson struck up a conversation with a Jeep lover who goes by the name Catfish Wood. For Watson, the camaraderie found at similar events is part of what makes having a Jeep special.
“It’s a Jeep thing,” Watson said. “It gets you out of your house amongst your own. It’s a whole family basically. They become a family to you. You get a Jeep and you become part of that family.”
For many, like Watson, it’s also about history.
Watson’s Jeep is a 2021 Willys Gladiator in limited- edition sarge green. The color is also a nod to the Jeeps used during World War II, which were dubbed by President Dwight Eisenhower as part of the key to winning the war.
“It was able to transport the officers,” Watson said. “It was the only vehicle that could actually get to the terrain.
“About as American as you can get is a Jeep. It’s the only vehicle that’s been on all seven continents, but it’s homebase is still in Toledo, Ohio.”
Jeep Fest also comes at a time when folks are ready to enjoy local parks and get outdoors, Krager said.
“Coming off of COVID-19, everyone is ready to get out and have some fun,” Krager said. “With Jeeps, there is a lot of fun you can have from your CJs all the way up to your Gladiators and Rubicons. There is so much you can do as a family with Jeeps. You can take the doors off, the top off, modify it in many different ways.”
{p dir=”ltr”}The event included five categories: vintage, stock, modified, people’s choice and best in show. Keith Kyker won the vintage category, Watson won the stock category, David Gibbs won in the modified category, Keith Kyker won people’s choice and Ogle won best in show.
{p dir=”ltr”}The event also encouraged community through shared interests, which, Krager said, makes for a welcoming atmosphere among Jeep enthusiasts and those looking to get started.
{p dir=”ltr”}“Any community like that, whether it’s mountain biking or Jeeps, are always so excited to get together even if they don’t know each other,” Krager said. “It’s neat to listen to them talk about their gears and tires and all that. It’s a family friendly atmosphere.”