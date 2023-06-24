letterlogo

Joe Carr’s letter regarding Juneteenth is riddled with the same tired hyperbole excreted by his GOP idols. His argument that Juneteenth is a “Trojan Horse” for the 1619 Project is nonsensical and sophomoric, and fails utterly. He assails the 1619 Project — used only as a straw man — with the usual arsenal of fearmongering trigger words: Marxism, wokeness, Critical Race Theory. But is there any discussion of Marxism? A definition of “wokeness”? Any regard for the real nature and application of Critical Race Theory?

No. A substantive argument requires knowledge of the subject — something Joe and his type cannot or will not acquire. His letter is nothing but saber-rattling, an uncouth rebranding of '50s McCarthyism, and a vapid, vacuous grab for attention.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you