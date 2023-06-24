Joe Carr’s letter regarding Juneteenth is riddled with the same tired hyperbole excreted by his GOP idols. His argument that Juneteenth is a “Trojan Horse” for the 1619 Project is nonsensical and sophomoric, and fails utterly. He assails the 1619 Project — used only as a straw man — with the usual arsenal of fearmongering trigger words: Marxism, wokeness, Critical Race Theory. But is there any discussion of Marxism? A definition of “wokeness”? Any regard for the real nature and application of Critical Race Theory?
No. A substantive argument requires knowledge of the subject — something Joe and his type cannot or will not acquire. His letter is nothing but saber-rattling, an uncouth rebranding of '50s McCarthyism, and a vapid, vacuous grab for attention.
Occam’s Razor cuts to the truth. Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery in America. It is not some Trojan Horse full of boogeymen sent to invade your home and convert you to the “religion of wokeness.” It is a holiday intended to celebrate freedom, the very thing that people of Joe’s political leanings worship with their own religious fervor — but not in this case.
His perverse invocation of Martin Luther King shows how out of touch with reality he is. Can he really believe that Dr. King would agree with his smearing of Indigenous People’s Day as part of a “woke” agenda? Or that the possibility of Transgender Day or Pride Day is something that we should fear?
This sort of irresponsible fearmongering has no place in our local government. Joe should resign his position immediately. Leave the work of governance to those less gullible to 4chan conspiracies.
Joe ends his ignorant tirade against the celebration of Juneteenth with a quip about dancing.
You want to tango, Joe? Put on your dancing shoes. Bring a backup pair. You’ll need them.