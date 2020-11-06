APPALACHIA — The Wise County Sheriff’s Department is off to a busy first week as Appalachia’s new town police force, as investigators are looking into a series of suspicious building fires from summer to the first of November.
Sheriff’s Department Investigator Steve Jones said on Thursday that his team is reviewing at least seven fires in the town that happened since July, with the two most recent blazes over the Halloween weekend.
Jones said a fire on Oct. 30 damaged the interior of a rental residence on Brown Street, while another blaze on the night of Oct. 31-Nov. 1 destroyed an abandoned home on Mouser Street above downtown Appalachia. No one was injured in either fire. He said investigators have security camera footage of a person entering the Mouser Street home with a container before leaving and the building burning shortly after the person left.
Appalachia Deputy Fire Chief Travis Anderson said the Oct. 31 fire caught his department at the same time they were responding to a heart attack case in town.
“Our guys were working a cardiac arrest when the call went off,” Anderson said. “We did save the person, but we could see the fire on the hill while we were helping the patient.”
Anderson said no one was in the building in the Oct. 30 fire in an old apartment block near the town hall.
“We were able to make entry into the building to check for any occupants, and we knocked down the fire pretty quickly,” Anderson said. “It’s terrible that someone’s doing this, and I hope they turn themselves in before someone gets hurt or they get themselves hurt.”
Anderson said the fire department has handled seven fires of a suspicious nature since July including the two latest, and the Mouser Street fire showed possible signs that an accelerant had been used to start it.
Jones said that anyone with information on the fires can call the Wise County Sheriff’s dispatch center at (276) 328-3756. If a person reporting information wants to remain anonymous, Jones said, that will be respected.
Sheriff Grant Kilgore said that his department has started rotating deputies into patrols in Appalachia while recruiting and training additional deputies to help cover law enforcement needs for the town. The town, Wise County and the department approved an agreement in October to handle policing after the town experienced a shortage of police in recent months.
“We’ve got a lot to do, but we’re making headway,” Kilgore said.