An economic redevelopment zone off Exit 69 of Interstate 81 is still on the table as Sullivan County Commissioners plan to mull it over again next month.
County Commissioner Sam Jones, who sponsored the resolution for the zone, asked to delay a vote last week during the commission’s regularly scheduled meeting.
“There was a question that came out, so I wanted clarification,” Jones said.
The commission started talks about an economic redevelopment zone two weeks ago that would promote the area as an area where tax incentive financing incentives could be used. This would be the first area that the county has designated as a TIF zone.
Jones said the area around Exit 69 needs development. The TIF zone could be used as a tool to help lure potential developers to the area. Jones said there are also potential developers looking to try to start developing in the area within months.
Other government bodies, such as Kingsport and Bristol, have used TIFs in the past to help encourage development. Just last week, the city of Kingsport approved adding 24 acres to its economic redevelopment zone within the downtown area. The city has almost 900 acres of area designated as economic redevelopment zones.
“Why is this important?” Jones asked. “It’s the only one in Sullivan County that hasn’t been annexed.”
Jones had initially wanted to try to ask for a waiver of the rules for the vote on the economic redevelopment zone, which meant if it had received 16 votes it would have been approved on one reading.
Instead, Jones said it will go through a first reading next month, which will only require a majority for approval.
The Sullivan County Industrial Development Board has already voted on the zone and approved it. The commission will also have to give its stamp of approval. But even if the commission does not vote the zone in, it does not mean a TIF could not be used.
Michael Parker, economic development director for NETWORKS, said that if developers wanted to ask for a TIF in the zone or out of the zone, they could.
“This is just a designation,” he said.
If that were to happen, then the commission would vote on granting the TIF for the specific project. Even within the zone, any TIFs would have to be approved by the commission on a case-by-case basis.
The reason for the zone is primarily as a promotional tool to attract developers.