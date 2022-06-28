KINGSPORT — The Independence Day Parade will take place Saturday and feature plenty of flags, floats and fun.
“The Mack Riddle American Legion Independence Day Parade is a great tradition and important event for this community,” said Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber, which is sponsoring the event. “It is great to see the way our community joins together as we celebrate our freedom and honor those who serve and sacrifice for our country.”
There are a total of 65 entries for this year’s parade, which will get underway at 10 a.m. The event is presented by Tele-Optics, Inc.
Hundreds of people lined the streets for last year's parade.
The parade will start in front of the Kingsport Renaissance Center on Center Street and end in front of the Kingsport Veterans Memorial on Fort Henry Drive, according to a press release.
Karen Redman, director of first impressions for the Kingsport Chamber, will be the grand marshal.
“Karen has been the front door to our community for 34 years,” Vanessa Bennett, executive director of operations and talent development for the chamber, said. “She welcomes visitors to our community with a huge smile and truly is the first impression of our chamber and Kingsport. We are thrilled to honor her as this year’s grand marshal.”
Any business or organization wishing to enter the parade should call the Kingsport Chamber at (423) 392-8820 or fill out an online application located on Leadership Kingsport’s Facebook page.