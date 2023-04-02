The Federal Aviation Administration recorded the following runway incursions at Tri-Cities Airport since 2003. The descriptions are verbatim from the FAA.
Jan. 4, 2004 — An unidentified Ford van (white) entered Taxiway Alpha from the east of the terminal building without authorization and passed a taxiing C150. No other conflicts reported.
Nov. 16, 2004 — ATCT observed a Bell B06 (helicopter) crossing Runway 23 without authorization then enter Taxiway Charlie. No conflicts reported.
Dec. 16, 2004 — A Cessna C150 entered Class D airspace and landed Runway 23 without authorization or acknowledging light gun signals. The C150 exited the runway and taxied back and departed Runway 23, again without authorization. Pilot entered right closed traffic and landed again without authorization or communications with ATCT. No conflicts reported. Airport security met the aircraft on the taxiway. Pilot thought he was at GCY, a nearby airport, and was making traffic pattern advisory reports on GCY’s unicom freq. Pilot was conducting his second solo cross country training flight.
April 14, 2009 — A Piper PA28A crossed Runway 23 hold short line at Taxiway Alpha (approach end) without clearance. A Beech BE20 on 1.5 mile final Runway 23 at the time was told to expect a go around. The PA28A attempted to turn around and clear the hold lines but was unable to do so and the BE20 was issued a go around at one half (.50) mile final to avoid loss of separation.
May 23, 2013 — SR20 landed Runway 5 and was instructed to exit the runway at Taxiway Charlie. C82R called ready for departure from the approach end of Runway 5. Anticipating the SR20’s exit, ATC issued a takeoff clearance. SR20 missed the turn at Taxiway Charlie. ATC had to cancel the takeoff clearance of the C82R who had begun departure roll. The SR20 was instructed to make a 180 and proceed to Taxiway Charlie and exit. The closest proximity between the aircraft was estimated to be 5,000 feet. C82R exited at Taxiway Romeo and taxied back to Runway 5.
March 5, 2014 — Ambulances were called to the airport due to injuries to airport personnel working in the vicinity of the mid-field runway intersections. The first ambulance was escorted to the scene, but a second ambulance much further behind was unescorted and crossed the mid-field intersection of the two runways (5-23 and 9-27) without clearance or escort. COL3 was on an instrument approach to Runway 23. COL3 had leveled off a 2000 msl on a 1.5-mile final and eventually issued a go-around on a half-mile final, turning south.
June 12, 2014 — Fuel truck was observed entering Runway 27 from a taxilane near the approach end. Vehicle did not communicate with ATC. Vehicle drove west on Runway 27 and exited at Taxiway Romeo. It was at that point that ATC was able to establish communication with the vehicle. No conflicts.
October 19, 2015 — ATCT cleared A/C 1/C172 to taxi Runway 23 via Taxiway Alpha. C172 responded, via alpha, thank you, no callsign utilized. A/C 2/CRJ2 on final Runway 23 was cleared to land. ATCT observed C172 cross hold short line for Runway 23 at Taxiway Alpha. ATCT instructed C172 to hold position. ATCT advised CRJ2 of aircraft across hold line, but short of runway and asked intentions. CRJ2 advised intentions to continue. CRJ2 landed Runway 23, closest proximity approximately 150 feet.
May 24, 2016 — A/C 1, C172, landed Runway 23 and veered off the runway then initiated a go around. No other aircraft involved.
April 30, 2017 — Veh 1, fuel truck, contacted ground control for a clearance from the ramp on the east side of the airport over to the FBO ramp on the west side of the airport. When veh 1 called for the clearance, it was already on Runway 27 without clearance. Runway 27 was an inactive, no conflicts.
December 4, 2017 — Veh 1, fuel truck, crossed Rwy 23 without authorization or clearance. No conflicts. Veh 1, fuel truck requested to proceed from the ASG hangar back to the north ramp. LC instructed the vehicle to proceed via Runway 27 and Romeo hold short of Runway 23 at Taxiway Romeo. The vehicle read back Runway 27 and then something unreadable, then hold short of Runway 23. The vehicle then proceeded across Runway 23 at Romeo without a clearance. The vehicle was informed that they were not supposed to cross the runway without a clearance and the FBO operator was called. No loss of separation.
January 10, 2018 — A/C 1, (military) ch-47, entered Rwy 23 without authorization or clearance. No conflicts. GC issued the CH-47 taxi instructions to Runway 23. CH-47 reached the hold short line and stated for clarification that they wanted to take Taxiway A to the numbers for Runway 23 departure. GC acknowledged and instructed the CH-47 to contact local control (LC). CH-47 then taxied unauthorized on to Runway 23 without calling LC. LC called to CH-47 and the pilot stated GC cleared him to depart. LC issued departure instructions and departed the CH47. No loss of separation.
September 27, 2018 — A/C 1 (h60) was issued taxi instructions to Rwy 23 via WY Alpha, with correct read-back. On arriving at the approach end of Rwy 23, A/C 1 crossed the hold-short line without authorization from ATC. No other aircraft involved. Validated no loss of separation.
November 3, 2018 — Pd ri no conflict: A/C 1 (PT17) received a VFR clearance and taxi instructions to Rwy 23. upon reaching the runway, A/C 1 departed without clearance from ATC. No loss of separation.
September 8, 2019 — Aircraft 1 (BE35) entered Runway (RY) 23 at the approach end without ATC authorization, no conflict. ATC instructed aircraft 1 to taxi to RY 23. Aircraft 1 read back taxi instructions correctly, but did not hold short of the RY. Once aircraft 1 taxied unto the RY, ATC cleared the aircraft for take-off. No other aircraft were affected.
October 27, 2019 — Aircraft 1 (PA22) departed Runway (RY) 23 from the approach end without ATC authorization, no conflict. The tower controller taxied aircraft 1 to RY 23 via Taxiway (TWY) A. Once holding short of RY 23, aircraft 1 switched to the radar departure controller frequency and advised ready for departure.
The radar controller instructed aircraft 1 to go back to tower frequency, but aircraft 1 remained on the departure controller frequency. Aircraft 1 entered RY 23 and departed. The tower controller observed aircraft 1 begin departure roll and issued aircraft 1 a take-off clearance with no response from aircraft 1. No other traffic involved. No loss of separation occurred.
September 12, 2021 — Vehicle crossed Runway 23 without ATC authorization. Vehicle requested to proceed from the maintenance hanger and cross Taxiway Y into the field. All positions in the tower were combined. ATC issued TRACOR21 change to his local control frequency. ATC instructed vehicle to “cross Taxiway Y into the field and hold short of RWY 23 at all times.” The driver incorrectly read back “Cross 23 at Y, hold short of 23 at all times.” ATC did not correct the incorrect read back. No other traffic was involved.
December 13, 2021 — Aircraft 1 departed Runway 23 without ATC authorization. Aircraft 1/SR20 was issued taxi instructions to Rwy 23. LC noticed that aircraft 1 had taxied past the hold short line on TWY A. As aircraft 1 took the runway without a clearance, the local controller asked if they were ready for departure. Aircraft 1 responded “we are rolling now” and departed Runway 23. No other traffic was involved.
August 16, 2022 — Aircraft 1 landed Runway 23 without ATC authorization. Aircraft 1/M20p inbound VFR full stop to Runway 23 was switched to LC on approximately a 1-mile final. The pilot’s read-back was correct. LC attempted to establish communication with the pilot with no response. Aircraft 1 landed on Runway 23 without ATC clearance. Aircraft 2/C68A was 3000 feet down Runway 23 on departure when aircraft 1 crossed the threshold.