Brownie McGhee marker
ROB WALTERS rwalters@sixriversmedia.com

WISE — The House Un-American Activities Committee and McCarthyism gained renewed popular attention this summer with the movie “Oppenheimer.”

The movie recounts not only the development of the atomic bomb, but Oppenheimer’s fight to save his national security clearance as HUAC and the FBI focused on his pre-war association with members of the American Communist Party as well as anti-fascist supporters.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you