KINGSPORT — Because of concerns over a surge in COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County, Ballad Health System is cutting elective procedures requiring overnight stays by 25% at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The move, which starts next week, comes on the heels of some area school systems going back to hybrid or more virtual learning as numbers of positive coronavirus cases and new cases increase in the region’s most populous county.
“We will have capacity to take care of our patients,” said Lindy White, president of Ballad Health’s Northwest Market and CEO of the Kingsport Market Operations. “Hard decisions like this are necessary.”
She said that the in-patient census at Holston Valley on Wednesday was 333, compared to 186 in mid-March when schools first closed and many businesses closed or curtailed operations.
“We need to take action and make serious choices. That’s why, as of 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, Holston Valley Medical Center will reduce its elective case count by 25%,” White wrote in a memo Wednesday to Kingsport Community Board members. “If our volumes continue to grow unabated, we face the very real risk of running out of capacity.”
White said any non-emergency procedures scheduled until then will go on as planned. She said that people with procedures scheduled after the cutoff should come to the hospital as previously planned unless they get a call postponing or rescheduling their procedure.
She wrote that the plan was approved on Tuesday by the Medical Executive Committee as a way to increase in-patient bed capacity.
The reduction applies only to elective, non-emergency cases that require overnight patient stays and primarily affects operating rooms, cardio-vascular operating rooms and the cardiac cath lab, White said.
No one will lose a job because of the change, she wrote.
However, during a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, White said that some employees might be redeployed to help take care of the expected growth in COVID-19 patients.
WHAT ABOUT OTHER FACILITIES?
White’s Northeast Market includes Ballad Health’s two Kingsport hospitals, Holston Valley and Indian Path medical centers, as well as the hospitals in Hawkins and Hancock also in Tennessee and Wise and Dickenson counties and the planned hospital in Lee County, all three in Virginia.
However, she said none of those hospitals, as well as those to the south including Johnson City Medical Center and to the east including Bristol Regional Medical Center, are affected by Monday’s 25% in-patient surgery reduction.
“We (in Sullivan County and Kingsport) have seen a higher case increase earlier,” White said in comparison to other areas Ballad serves.“
Asked whether folks with non-COVID-19 issues should go to urgent care facilities rather than Ballad’s emergency rooms if they need immediate care, White said urgent care or quick care operations can take care of some needs.
“(However,) we certainly do not want to discourage anyone who needs emergency care” to avoid Holston Valley, Indian Path or any Ballad hospital with an emergency room.
“Both of our (Kingsport) ERs (emergency rooms) are open for business,” White said.
She said hospitals have in place strict mask wearing, eye protection protocols and hand-washing/sanitizing policies, as well as the recent addition of more negative air pressure rooms in the emergency rooms designed to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“Masks make a difference,” White said, urging people to wear them, wash their hands and practice social distancing in public.