KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program changed Aaron Abram’s life.
“I would probably still be in western Maryland, not doing a whole lot,” he said. “but because someone pulled my angel off the tree and got me a basketball, I’m where I am today.”
Today, Capt. Aaron Abram and his wife, Rebekah, kick off the 2022 Angel Tree program as the corps officers for the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport.
AARON’S STORY
The theme of this year’s Salvation Army holiday campaign is “Love Beyond Christmas.” For Aaron Abram, that’s exactly what the Salvation Army did.
“I grew up in western Maryland in a home where my mother was on welfare and food stamps. My grandparents were the ones who helped to raise me and paid for anything I needed, so it was clear to me, even at a young age, that we were a struggling family,” he explained. “But every year there was always something under the tree with my name on it.”
Somewhere around the age of 11 or 12, when he started figuring out how Christmas was working and who was responsible for it, Aaron Abram realized his mom couldn’t afford the gifts he had received.
“I opened a basketball that year, and it was the coolest gift I could get because I was really getting into watching basketball on TV and playing basketball,” he recalled. “I finally asked my mom, ‘How are you getting these things? I know we don’t have a lot of money.’ … She told me the truth, that she had put my name on something called the Angel Tree at the Salvation Army, and they were the ones who helped to get gifts for me and my brother.”
Aaron Abram took that basketball and went to the Salvation Army, where he knew they had a gym. He started playing there and found out they had a team he could join. “The rule was to be on that team you needed to come to Sunday School at least three Sundays a month, so I started doing that and I’ve been hooked ever since,” he said.
“Salvation Army was a place where I was accepted and loved for who I was, even though I didn’t look like anybody there and I didn’t dress like anybody there. They loved me and took me in and gave me opportunities from a young age. Because of the Salvation Army, I have been to multiple countries; I have marched in the Rose Bowl Parade; I have learned to play instruments [nine in total now]. I met my wife because of the Salvation Army, and we’re now serving as Salvation Army officers in our fourth appointment. All because someone pulled my angel off the tree.”
RISING NEED
In the Kingsport service area, 85 more families than last year are hoping someone will pull their children’s names off the Salvation Army’s Angel Trees.
Last year, Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport served 582 angels, not counting the emergency cases after the program’s signup period.
So far this year, as the first trees go up Friday at Burke’s Outlet (2626 E. Stone Drive) and at the Salvation Army office (505 Dale St.), there are 475 angels ready and waiting to be adopted — with more than 100 family applications yet to be entered into the system.
“We’re anticipating our numbers to be a lot higher. We know we have 85 more families this year over last year, and they’re not small families. We’re still working to get them all into the system, so we can get those ‘angels’ on the trees,” said Capt. Rebekah Abram.
Beginning Nov. 15, additional Angel Trees will go up at Walmart locations in Kingsport and Rogersville. Each “angel” represents a local child whose Christmas will depend on the kindness of strangers.
“I’m intimidated by the number of applications and families in need. But there’s no doubt in my mind the Kingsport community will step up, and God will provide for them everything these families need,” said Rebekah Abram.
Each Angel Tree tag includes a child’s name, age, gender, and gift suggestions. Each applicant, verified and cross-referenced with other agencies to avoid duplication and maximize impact, was asked to provide suggestions for each child to include “something you want, something you need, something to wear and something to read.”
Like the gifts on each child’s list, the parts of the Angel Tree tags have a purpose all their own.
“The top part of the angel is actually theirs to put on their Christmas tree, to remember the child and to pray for them. The middle part gets attached to the gift, and the bottom part is their receipt for tax deduction,” Rebekah Abram said.
The goal for the Abrams and their team at Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport is to see every angel adopted — and the gifts returned by Thursday, Dec. 8.
“It is a stressful time of year for us, but I know all of the hard days and long nights … I know it’s worth it,” said Aaron Abram, “because on Christmas morning throughout the greater Kingsport area, there are going to be 700 (or more) kids just like me with something under the tree with their name on it.”