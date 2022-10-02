Missy Hylton

BLOUNTVILLE — Misty Hylton has been named administrative assistant to Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, filling a vacancy created when Angela Taylor became Sullivan County trustee on Sept. 1.

“Misty is a tremendous asset and I’m happy to have her on board,” Venable said. “Her communications skills are impeccable, especially when working constantly with the public as she did in the planning department.”

