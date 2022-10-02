BLOUNTVILLE — Misty Hylton has been named administrative assistant to Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, filling a vacancy created when Angela Taylor became Sullivan County trustee on Sept. 1.
“Misty is a tremendous asset and I’m happy to have her on board,” Venable said. “Her communications skills are impeccable, especially when working constantly with the public as she did in the planning department.”
Hylton, 45, has been with the county since 2019 and came to the mayor’s office from the planning department, where she started out as administrative assistant and moved up to permit tech.
She began work in the mayor’s office on Sept. 12.
Taylor, administrative assistant to the mayor for the last eight years, won the Republican nomination for the trustee’s office in May and was unopposed in the August general election.
Hylton’s ability to work with the public is no surprise considering her career prior to joining Sullivan County government: 20 years at Washington County, Tennessee’s 911 system, answering calls and dispatching help.
Her three years with the planning department means she’s familiar with county government and already has worked with many of the returning members of the Sullivan County Commission.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to work for the county in this new role, which will bring new opportunities and challenges for me,” Hylton said. “I see it as a chance to learn something new while using my experience with the county to shorten the learning curve.”
In her down time, Hylton enjoys “lake life,” boating with her husband and four children on South Holston Lake, where they have a slip at Laurel Marina.
She and her family live in Bristol, Tennessee. She will make $40,000 annually in her new role.
In addition to welcoming Hylton, Venable announced the appointment of Larry Bailey to the position of deputy mayor for Sullivan County. Bailey is the county’s finance director and has performed the duties of a deputy mayor for many years.
Venable said Bailey’s appointment as deputy mayor simply recognizes duties Bailey already performs.
“Mr. Bailey has performed these duties for a number of years and, appropriately, I have decided to formalize his position title,” Venable said. “With my direction, Mr. Bailey will be responsible in my absence or at my discretion for representing my interests in working with elected officials and department heads concerning items of common interest.”
The additional title will not affect Bailey’s continued service as finance director.
“As requested by Mr. Bailey, I have agreed to a salary increase of $1 annually for the additional duties,” Venable said.